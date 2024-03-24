Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JACK. StockNews.com raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 1.8 %

JACK opened at $67.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

