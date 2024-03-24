Comparing Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) & Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDP)

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Farmland Partners and Gladstone Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gladstone Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmland Partners presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.99%. Given Farmland Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farmland Partners is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Dividends

Profitability

Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Farmland Partners pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Land has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Land is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Farmland Partners and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 53.80% 5.70% 2.83% Gladstone Land N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmland Partners and Gladstone Land’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $57.47 million 9.11 $30.91 million $0.52 20.90 Gladstone Land $90.40 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Farmland Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gladstone Land.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Farmland Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Farmland Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Farmland Partners beats Gladstone Land on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas. In addition, the Company owns land and buildings for four agriculture equipment dealerships in Ohio leased to Ag Pro under the John Deere brand. The Company has approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 129 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 32 times over the prior 35 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0464 per month, or $0.5568 per year.

