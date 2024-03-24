Brokerages Set Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target at $11.13

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.