CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $69.35.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

