Financial Analysis: Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO) and Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY)

Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) and Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Gaucho Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mitsui Fudosan shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Gaucho Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gaucho Group and Mitsui Fudosan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaucho Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsui Fudosan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gaucho Group and Mitsui Fudosan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaucho Group $1.64 million 0.68 -$21.75 million ($51.64) -0.01 Mitsui Fudosan N/A N/A N/A $277.11 0.35

Mitsui Fudosan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaucho Group. Gaucho Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsui Fudosan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gaucho Group and Mitsui Fudosan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaucho Group -977.99% -175.79% -89.11% Mitsui Fudosan N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mitsui Fudosan beats Gaucho Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel. It also manufactures and sells leather goods, ready-to-wear, home décor, fashion products, and accessories through e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Algodon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. in March 2019. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors. The Management segment engages in the property management and brokerage and asset management businesses. The Other segment engages in the housing construction and renovation business; and housing related material sales business. The company also offers car park leasing services; and operates hotels, golf courses, and resort facilities. In addition, it engages in the renewal work for offices and retail facilities; and electricity transmission and distribution and heat supply businesses, as well as operates as a retailer of flowers and ornamental plants, seeds, and other gardening products. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

