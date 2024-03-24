Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of SCS stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Steelcase by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,035,000 after buying an additional 452,494 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Steelcase by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 114,963 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

