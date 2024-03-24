SFL (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

SFL stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. SFL has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.66.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $209.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 157.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SFL by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,803,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,306,000 after buying an additional 226,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,080,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,732,000 after acquiring an additional 206,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 36.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 568,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,159,000 after acquiring an additional 242,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

