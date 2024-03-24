Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Raised to $34.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.94.

NYSE SPR opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $83,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $78,680,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 108.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,432,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

