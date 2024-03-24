StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) PT Raised to $20.00 at Citigroup

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in StoneCo by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in StoneCo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

