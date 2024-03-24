Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CNM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised Core & Main from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.42.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. Core & Main’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,498,260 over the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Core & Main by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

