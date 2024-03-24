Susquehanna Cuts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $230.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BA. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Boeing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.56.

Shares of BA opened at $188.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.44. Boeing has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

