Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $80.00 at Truist Financial

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

OLLI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $78.17 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.46.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

