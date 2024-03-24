ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) PT Raised to $21.00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ORIC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $937.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.04. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). As a group, analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.