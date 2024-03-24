Citigroup Increases PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $185.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDD from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $122.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. PDD has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $152.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its position in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% during the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of PDD by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PDD by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in PDD by 32.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,475,000 after buying an additional 4,334,186 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in PDD by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,333,000 after buying an additional 2,760,100 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

