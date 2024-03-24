PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

