California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of California Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of California Resources from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRC opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. California Resources has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). California Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that California Resources will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

