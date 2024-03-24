First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.48.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get First Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,883 shares of company stock worth $3,100,837. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,093,515,000 after purchasing an additional 111,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $840,063,000 after purchasing an additional 152,739 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 211,755 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $485,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $153.31 on Tuesday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.