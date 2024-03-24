First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.48.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,093,515,000 after purchasing an additional 111,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $840,063,000 after purchasing an additional 152,739 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 211,755 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $485,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $153.31 on Tuesday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
