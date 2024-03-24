Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Workiva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Workiva

Insider Activity at Workiva

Institutional Trading of Workiva

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 354,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,927,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 9.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 57,533 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Workiva by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 397,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Stock Down 1.4 %

Workiva stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. Workiva has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.44 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. Equities analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.