Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.39.
KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
