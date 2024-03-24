Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.39.

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$18.76 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.36 and a twelve month high of C$20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

(Get Free Report

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.