Analysts Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Target Price at C$27.10

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.65.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACQ shares. Cormark set a C$35.00 price target on AutoCanada in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$24.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,694.38. 4.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACQ stock opened at C$26.81 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$15.14 and a 1-year high of C$27.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.50. The firm has a market cap of C$632.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

