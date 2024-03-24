COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Receives $27.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

CDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised COPT Defense Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.15%.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

