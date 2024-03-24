NH Foods (OTCMKTS:NIPMY) vs. Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Critical Review

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) and NH Foods (OTCMKTS:NIPMY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Utz Brands and NH Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utz Brands 0 4 9 0 2.69 NH Foods 1 0 0 0 1.00

Utz Brands presently has a consensus price target of $18.42, suggesting a potential downside of 0.79%. Given Utz Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than NH Foods.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utz Brands -1.73% 6.08% 3.08% NH Foods N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Utz Brands and NH Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

49.0% of Utz Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Utz Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Utz Brands and NH Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utz Brands $1.44 billion 1.82 -$24.94 million ($0.31) -59.90 NH Foods N/A N/A N/A $125.51 0.12

NH Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Utz Brands. Utz Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NH Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Utz Brands beats NH Foods on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc. engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc. The company sells its products to wholesale and other distributors, grocery stores, convenience and drug stores, discount stores, mass merchandisers, membership club stores, hard discounters, and specialty and e-commerce retailers. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

About NH Foods

NH Foods Ltd. manufactures and sells food in Japan and internationally. The company's Processed Foods Business division offers hams and sausages under the SCHAU ESSEN brand; and Chinese food meal kits under the Chuka Meisai brand; chilled pizzas under the Ishigama Kobo brand; and other meat products under the Hokkaido Carl Ramon and Kamakura Ham Tomioka brands. This segment also provides dairy products, such as cheese and yogurt products. Its Fresh Meats Business division is involved in the production and raising, slaughtering, processing, distribution, and sale of fresh meat products. The company's Overseas Business division produces and sells chicken, hams, sausages, processed meat, seafood, and vegetables. The company also exports its products. The company was formerly known as Nippon Meat Packers Inc. and changed its name to NH Foods Ltd. in June 2014. NH Foods Ltd. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

