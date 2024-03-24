Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $15.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTVE shares. Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,650,000 after buying an additional 184,217 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 44,410 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,393,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,104 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.75%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

