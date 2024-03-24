Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an inline rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.24.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 356.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock worth $549,269,000 after buying an additional 11,843,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,205,000 after buying an additional 1,318,361 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $44,210,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

