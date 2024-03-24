Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2024

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCFree Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $121.00 price objective on the stock.

Concentrix Trading Down 2.7 %

CNXC opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. Concentrix has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $125.80. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.78.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Concentrix by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.