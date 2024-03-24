Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $121.00 price objective on the stock.

Concentrix Trading Down 2.7 %

CNXC opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. Concentrix has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $125.80. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.78.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Concentrix by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Articles

