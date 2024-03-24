Alliance Global Partners Trims Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Target Price to $20.00

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.36. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.60.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocuphire Pharma

In other Ocuphire Pharma news, CEO George Magrath purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 68,995 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 7.6% in the third quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 368,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 4.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 173,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 131,836 shares during the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.