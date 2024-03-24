Alliance Global Partners Trims Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Target Price to $20.00

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Ocuphire Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.36. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ocuphire Pharma
In other Ocuphire Pharma news, CEO George Magrath purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma
Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.
