Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $145.00 at Argus

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Argus from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.36.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $129.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $130.39.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 107.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

