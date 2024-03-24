Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $183.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LEN. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.69.

Shares of LEN opened at $166.58 on Wednesday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $167.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 49.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 155.9% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

