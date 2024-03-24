LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

LIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 174.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LivaNova will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 452.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $91,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

