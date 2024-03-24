Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $214.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $214.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.33.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $200.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.56. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $200.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

