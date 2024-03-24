Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) PT Raised to $27.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NYXH has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.60.

Nyxoah stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 993.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter worth $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the first quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 1.4% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

