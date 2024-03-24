Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $205.00 at Mizuho

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HES. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.23.

Shares of HES opened at $149.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hess has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.14 and a 200 day moving average of $147.19.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Hess’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

