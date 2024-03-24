Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Now Covered by Analysts at FBN Securities

FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.14.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KVYO

Klaviyo Price Performance

Klaviyo stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. Klaviyo has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $39.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at about $1,708,162,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth approximately $64,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth $52,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at $49,833,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,902 shares during the period.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.