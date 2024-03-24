NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,030.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $820.00 to $1,030.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $908.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $942.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $743.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA has a one year low of $258.50 and a one year high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.