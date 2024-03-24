Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JANX. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Shares of JANX stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 4.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

