GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

GrowGeneration Price Performance

GRWG stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.98.

Institutional Trading of GrowGeneration

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 243,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 58,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 44,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

