Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.78.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.