Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Pixelworks Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Pixelworks has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $144,414.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 17,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $45,890.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $144,414.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the first quarter worth $1,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 19.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 565,011 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 750.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 435,926 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,640,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 334,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers visual processors integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

