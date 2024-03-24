Head-To-Head Review: Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP) versus Its Competitors

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) is one of 94 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Gryphon Digital Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $13.65 million -$79.06 million -0.01 Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors $3.11 billion $455.66 million 18.09

Gryphon Digital Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining. Gryphon Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors 389 1510 2164 23 2.45

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gryphon Digital Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 5.08%. Given Gryphon Digital Mining’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gryphon Digital Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -113.03% Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors -15.04% -98.61% -6.14%

Volatility and Risk

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining’s peers have a beta of 5.94, meaning that their average share price is 494% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gryphon Digital Mining peers beat Gryphon Digital Mining on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

