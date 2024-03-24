Reviewing Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocean Thermal Energy and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Thermal Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.24 0.15 Brookfield Renewable Partners $5.04 billion 1.31 -$21.00 million ($0.32) -71.88

Ocean Thermal Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Renewable Partners. Brookfield Renewable Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocean Thermal Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ocean Thermal Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1,428.6%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Ocean Thermal Energy pays out 208.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -421.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

84.7% of Ocean Thermal Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ocean Thermal Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ocean Thermal Energy and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Thermal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 4 5 2 2.82

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus target price of $30.91, suggesting a potential upside of 34.39%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Ocean Thermal Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Thermal Energy and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Thermal Energy N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners 12.23% 2.23% 0.90%

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats Ocean Thermal Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocean Thermal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning worldwide. It designs and develops ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities. The company produces electricity through ocean thermal electrical conversion plants and provides air conditioning for large commercial buildings or other facilities through seawater air conditioning and lake source cooling plants. It also produces fresh and desalinated water for human consumption, agricultural, mariculture, and fish farming/aquaculture uses. In addition, the company is involved in the development and commercialization of EcoVillages, a socially, economically, and ecologically sustainable communities. It has strategic relationships with DCO Energy, LLC. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation.

