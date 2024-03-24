Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) is one of 94 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Gryphon Digital Mining to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gryphon Digital Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Gryphon Digital Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors 389 1510 2164 23 2.45

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 5.08%. Given Gryphon Digital Mining’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gryphon Digital Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -113.03% Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors -15.04% -98.61% -6.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

22.0% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $13.65 million -$79.06 million -0.01 Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors $3.11 billion $455.66 million 18.09

Gryphon Digital Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining. Gryphon Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining’s rivals have a beta of 5.94, suggesting that their average share price is 494% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gryphon Digital Mining rivals beat Gryphon Digital Mining on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.