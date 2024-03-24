Comparing Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) & Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) and Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Loblaw Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora 1.07% 16.78% 1.75% Loblaw Companies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Loblaw Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $13.32 billion 0.29 $142.21 million $0.53 27.09 Loblaw Companies N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -501.84

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than Loblaw Companies. Loblaw Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sendas Distribuidora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

70.9% of Loblaw Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sendas Distribuidora and Loblaw Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 1 0 3.00 Loblaw Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Loblaw Companies has a consensus target price of $85.33, indicating a potential downside of 23.15%. Given Loblaw Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loblaw Companies is more favorable than Sendas Distribuidora.

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Loblaw Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sendas Distribuidora pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Loblaw Companies pays out -438.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Loblaw Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora beats Loblaw Companies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. It sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores. This segment also includes in-store pharmacies, health care services, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores. The Financial Services segment provides credit card and banking services, the PC Optimum loyalty program, insurance brokerage services, and telecommunication services. The company offers PC Health app. It provides its products and services under various brands. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada. Loblaw Companies Limited is a subsidiary of George Weston Limited.

