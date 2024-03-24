Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) and Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Critical Survey

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) and Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.6% of Generac shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Generac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Advanced Materials and Generac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A Generac 5.33% 14.15% 6.45%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Advanced Materials $1.38 billion N/A $108.85 million N/A N/A Generac $4.02 billion 1.74 $203.09 million $3.29 35.23

This table compares Morgan Advanced Materials and Generac’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Generac has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Advanced Materials.

Risk and Volatility

Morgan Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generac has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Morgan Advanced Materials and Generac, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Advanced Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Generac 1 7 13 0 2.57

Generac has a consensus price target of $139.79, suggesting a potential upside of 20.60%. Given Generac’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Generac is more favorable than Morgan Advanced Materials.

Summary

Generac beats Morgan Advanced Materials on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013. Morgan Advanced Materials plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products. It also provides smart home energy management devices and sensors for heating and cooling system; smart doorbell cameras; and portable and inverter generators; multiple portable battery solutions; manual transfer switches; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products. In addition, the company offers commercial and industrial products comprising cleaner-burning natural gas fueled generators; light-commercial standby generators and related transfer switches; stationary generators; single-engine industrial generators; industrial standby generators; industrial transfer switches; light towers, mobile generators, commercial mobile pumps, heaters, dust-suppression equipment, and mobile energy storage systems; stationary energy storage system and related inverter products; and aftermarket service parts and product accessories. The company distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce partners, electrical/HVAC/solar wholesalers, solar installers, catalogs, equipment rental companies, and other equipment distributors; and directly to end users. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

