StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SATS. TD Cowen cut their price target on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.80.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SATS

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of SATS stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.61. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.68.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($7.50). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 36.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EchoStar will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EchoStar

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 110,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $1,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,699.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EchoStar by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,055,000 after buying an additional 581,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in EchoStar by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,859 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 43,489 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.