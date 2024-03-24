SoundHound AI’s (SOUN) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $4.90 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.80.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SOUN. DA Davidson increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $192,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,723. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after acquiring an additional 676,993 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 58,047 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 176,472 shares during the period. Finally, Nvidia Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth $3,669,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

