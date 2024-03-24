Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.44.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $105.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

