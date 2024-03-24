Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE ADM opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after acquiring an additional 139,064 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,896,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 543.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

