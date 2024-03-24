Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $16.70 Average PT from Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.70.

Several research firms have commented on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE LEVI opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 32,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $584,135.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 32,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $584,135.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,850 shares of company stock worth $1,707,815. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after acquiring an additional 610,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,391,385 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $138,794,000 after buying an additional 97,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,584,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,189,000 after buying an additional 626,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,310,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

See Also

