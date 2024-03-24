Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $204.42 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $156.78 and a 12-month high of $209.20. The company has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariston Services Group acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,798,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,298,414,000 after acquiring an additional 180,128 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 303.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

