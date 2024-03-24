Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

